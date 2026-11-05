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Bold and the Beautiful Recap Nov 5: Taylor’s Interrogation Causes Steffy to Collapse and Sheila Reminds Deacon He’s a Great Lover
By Minx Montana,5 days ago
Thursday, November 5, 2026: Today on Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge and Taylor demand answers as the truth begins to unravel around Steffy’s surrogacy. Taylor pushes Steffy to come clean and she gets dizzy and passes out, and Deacon is caught off guard by Sheila’s unexpected gesture and the two get flirty.
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