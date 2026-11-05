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Watch: “Celebrity Weakest Link” Finds a Home at Trilith Live
7 days ago
Stuart Krasnow, executive producer and showrunner of the BBC Studios game show “Celebrity Weakest Link,” brings the Fox series hosted by Jane Lynch to Fayetteville, Georgia, for its second season. Searching for a stage large enough for the show’s giant set, production space for staff and crew and accommodations for more than 80 celebrity guests, Krasnow finds everything on his wish list at Trilith Live, down to great coffee, good food and warm weather.