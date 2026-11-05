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Trump administration sues Penn State over in-state tuition for students in the US illegally
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH - Associated Press,7 days ago
The Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against Penn State challenging its policy of offering in-state tuition rates to some immigrants in the country illegally, part of a sweeping crackdown by President Donald Trump's administration. Two dozen states once offered the tuition breaks, which often had bipartisan support. But...