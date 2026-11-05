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LC State Men’s Golf Adds Mountain View Standout Gavin Mlynarik
7 days ago
LEWISTON– LC State Men’s Golf announced the addition of Gavin Mlynarik out of Meridian, Idaho. The senior at Mountain View High School will join the Warriors next fall. Mlynarik has had a standout career at Mountain View and helped the Mavericks to stellar finishes at State. He helped the team win the Idaho 6A State title last season and finished second individually. The team had finished third at State in 2025 and fifth at districts in 2024.