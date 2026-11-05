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Estrogen Exposure Shields the Aging Brain
By Featured Neurology Neuroscience,6 days ago
A longitudinal neuroimaging investigation published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, demonstrates that longer lifetime estrogen exposure and hormonal therapy use are strongly tied to preserved cerebrovascular health in older women. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet tracked 352 cognitively healthy 70-year-old women over five years...