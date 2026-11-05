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More than 1,600 Cal Poly Humboldt Students Sign Petition Demanding University Continue Funding Arcata’s Evening Bus Services
By Dezmond Remington,7 days ago
Not long after Cal Poly Humboldt announced it would quit funding evening bus routes around Arcata, more than 1,600 students and faculty signed a petition demanding its reinstatement. The Humboldt Transit Authority runs three bus routes in Arcata. Until recently, all of them ran into the evening. That was possible...
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