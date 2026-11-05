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Alaska hatcheries agree to five-year cap on pink, chum salmon egg takes
By NF Staff,5 days ago
Alaska hatchery operators have agreed to a five-year moratorium on increasing pink and chum salmon egg takes, following concerns about hatchery production and its potential impacts on wild salmon populations. Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang confirmed the agreement during the Alaska Board of Fisheries’ Oct....
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