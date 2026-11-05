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Saints' CJ Donaldson: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) did not practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. After being limited Wednesday, Donaldson's downgrade to DNP puts him in jeopardy of missing Week 9 against the Browns. With Travis Etienne (hamstring) also looking unlikely to play, the Saints could be rolling with Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and Audric Estime out of the backfield.