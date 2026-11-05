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Browns' Denzel Boston: Remains limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Boston (calf) remained limited in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Boston dealt with a foot issue a couple weeks ago, but the calf injury is new this week. The rookie wideout has been scuffling after a hot start to the season. Perhaps the likely insertion of Shedeur Sanders this Sunday against the Saints can help Boston regain his big-play ability. Boston is a low-floor, upside WR4 for fantasy.