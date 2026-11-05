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Packers' Christian Watson: Stays limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Watson (ribs) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Watson now has back-to-back capped sessions under his belt to begin Week 9 prep, which stems from the broken rib that he suffered during last Thursday's win against the Panthers. He'll have one more chance Friday to get back to full participation, at which point the Packers may tag him with a designation for Sunday's contest at New England.