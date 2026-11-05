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Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Kelce (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Kelce was deemed a limited participant Wednesday, but the tight end's full participation Thursday paves the way for him to be in uniform Sunday against the Jets. Over his last two games, the Chiefs' leader in catches and receiving yards has amassed nine catches on 15 targets for 111 yards with a TD, and as long as he stays healthy he'll merit weekly fantasy lineup consideration.