undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Central Oregon Strong: Bend-La Pine Schools grateful for physical donations, but running out of space; urges giving to funds instead
By Barney Lerten,7 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools are offering thanks for an influx of physical donations in the wake of the Silver Rail Elementary shooting three weeks ago, but as it runs short of storage space, the district is asking that people considering donating to several funds set up for that purpose.
1