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Louisville's StageOne Cancels Christmas Pageant Show, Cast Kids Left Heartbroken
By Tim Rivers,3 days ago
Louisville's StageOne Family Theatre has canceled its upcoming production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a holiday tradition that has run in the city since 1986, after the organization said financial challenges made it impossible to move forward. The nine planned performances, scheduled for Dec. 5-20, were set to take place at the Bomhard Theater at the Kentucky Center. Young actors from across the Louisville area had already auditioned, earned their roles, and committed to the show before the plug was pulled.