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Albany's The Egg Hosts Elvis and Buddy Holly Tribute to Aid St. Catherine's Kids
By Renee Broussard,6 days ago
St. Catherine's Center for Children is bringing Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly back to the stage, at least in tribute form, with a one-night-only benefit concert set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre inside The Egg in Albany. The show, called Elvis & Buddy Holly: When Legends Meet, imagines a pivotal moment in 1955 when Presley's rising star reportedly inspired a young Buddy Holly, and it doubles as a fundraiser for programs serving vulnerable children and families across the Capital Region.