undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pygmalion Fest Returns to New Orleans in 2027 With Two Friends, Dustin Lynch
By Tommy Reed,6 days ago
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center — Venue For 2027 Pygmalion Fest. The Krewe of Pygmalion is bringing its Mardi Gras afterparty back to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 30, 2027, with electronic duo Two Friends and country hitmaker Dustin Lynch set to headline. Returning performer Rachii rounds out the announced lineup, and tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.
1