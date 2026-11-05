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Craighead County Homeowner Finds Naked Florida Man Hiding Inside After Ring Alert
By Andre Washington,4 days ago
A Craighead County family returning home from a ball game in Lake City got an unsettling surprise Nov. 2: a Ring doorbell alert showing a naked man walking through their yard, followed by the discovery that he had made his way inside their house. The homeowner and his brother searched the property with handguns before finding the man and holding him until deputies arrived.