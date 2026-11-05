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Bakersfield Zoo's Coffee With Condors Fundraiser Pairs Pastries With Near-Extinct Birds
By Katie Bhatt,4 days ago
Bakersfield's California Living Museum is inviting the public to start Saturday morning with coffee, pastries and a face-to-face meeting with two of the world's most endangered birds. The zoo's first Coffee with the Condors fundraiser takes place this Saturday at the museum, located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway, and will put CALM's two resident California condors on display alongside conservation information and children's activities.