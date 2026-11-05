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Humpback Whales Return to Hawaiʻi Waters, Federal Officials Urge Boaters to Slow Down
By Elenore Chase,5 days ago
Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary — Boating Guidance Focus. Humpback whales are showing up again in Hawaiʻi waters, and federal officials have a blunt message for boaters: slow down. As the massive mammals return for their winter breeding season, officials are urging vessel operators to cut their speed and keep their distance to protect both whales and the people sharing the water with them.