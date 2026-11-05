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Former Amite Councilman Arrested After Woman Found Injured in Ditch Near Highway 1054
By Sam Wofford,3 days ago
Raising Cane’s River Center — Site of Alleged September Battery. Former Amite City Council member Damon Ellzey, 50, was booked Wednesday, Nov. 4, on one count of battery on a dating partner with serious injury. The charge stems from an Oct. 24 incident in which a woman was found with a significant head injury near a vehicle in a ditch by Fleming Cemetery Road and Highway 1054.
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