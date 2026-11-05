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Seuzeneau, Hodges head to runoff in Tammany sheriff's race
By JIM DERRY,7 days ago
The race to become the next sheriff of St. Tammany Parish is heading to a runoff. Although he outdistanced his nearest opponent by double-digit percentages, former Slidell interim Police Chief Daniel Seuzeneau fell short of earning more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election, setting up a Dec. 12 runoff against former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Robert Hodges for the chance to fill the remaining 18 months of former Sheriff Randy Smith’s term.
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