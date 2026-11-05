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California Gov. Newsom says he will commute all death sentences in state to life without parole
By SOPHIE AUSTIN, JAIMIE DINGCHRISTOPHER WEBER - Associated Press,6 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he’ll change more than 500 death sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole, though the state Supreme Court will have the final say in hundreds of those cases. “I take this...