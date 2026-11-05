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Rabid Bat Found on Cedar Park's Main Street, Police Urge Residents to Check for Contact
By Natalie Petrovich,5 days ago
A bat found alive in the 1430 block of Main Street in Cedar Park on Tuesday has tested positive for rabies, and police say they still don't know whether any people or pets came into contact with it before it was caught. The discovery happened in a residential stretch of the city lined with homes and apartments, prompting a rabies alert from local police the following day.
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