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'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Kimmarie Johnson Dies at 50
By Tania Calderón,4 days ago
Actress Kimmarie Johnson sadly passed away at a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly experiencing health complications at her home. Actress Kimmarie Johnson, best known for her appearance in 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has sadly passed away at the age of 50. According to reports, she died Wednesday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, more than a week after experiencing a cardiac emergency at her home on October 27.