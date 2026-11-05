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CCC Cross Country Championships Preview – Corban Long-Distance Squads Set to Compete for Conference Titles
3 days ago
LEWISTON, Idaho – The Corban University men's and women's cross country programs are set to compete at the 2026 Cascade Collegiate Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday morning, joining 11 other conference institutions in pursuit of individual and team honors. Hosted by Lewis-Clark State College, the championship meet will feature 12 men's teams in the 8K race and 11 women's teams in the 6K championship event.