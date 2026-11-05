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New DPR Resources: Understanding Worker Rights and Employer Responsibilities After Pesticide Exposure
6 days ago
When a farmworker experiences a pesticide-related illness or exposure symptoms while at work, knowing what to do next is critical. Workers have important rights, and employers have specific responsibilities under California law to ensure the people working for them receive appropriate medical care and other protections if an exposure occurs.