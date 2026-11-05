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A Celebration of Cuban Musical History
4 days ago
Hailed as a "jaw-dropping, soul-stirring must see" (The Washington Post), the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club™ is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances and music that needs no translation for eight performances at Walton Arts Center Dec. 15-20.