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San Francisco 49ers Get Positive Injury News on RB Christian McCaffrey
By Cole Sullivan,7 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers are entering Week 9 with a 6-1 record and coming off their much-needed bye. San Francisco will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, but they continue to deal with a plethora of injuries, including one to star running back Christian McCaffrey. He suffered a hamstring strain in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
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