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Denver Broncos Get Great Update on All-Pro Defender
By Erik C. Anderson,7 days ago
The Denver Broncos have a reason for optimism about getting one of their biggest defensive playmakers back Sunday. Safety Talanoa Hufanga returned to practice Thursday, November 5, according to Mike Klis of 9News. The two-time All-Pro has missed Denver’s last three games with an ankle injury, leaving a significant hole in the secondary ahead of this weekend’s trip to face the Carolina Panthers.