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BPRD Seeks Applicants to Fill Budget Committee Vacancy
7 days ago
Bend Park and Recreation District is seeking applicants for a vacancy on the five-member budget committee. The volunteer positions on the budget committee are advisory to the board of directors for the annual budget adoption process. The three-year term of service includes attending up to two evening meetings per year in May, joining a daytime tour of parks and facilities in April, and attending a board workshop in January or February.