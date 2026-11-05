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Tomah Health Hospice Schedules Annual Lovelight Event
5 days ago
Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Palliative Care have scheduled a special event to help people remember family members and friends during the Christmas holiday. Give a true gift of love, with a Love Light donation to remember a special friend, relative or loved one. Donation forms are available on the Tomah Health website at http://www.tomahhealth.org and must be completed by Nov. 27. The annual Hospice Lovelight program and tree lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Felton Professional Development Center at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah.