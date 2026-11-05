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Inside Sugar House Hotel, Marriott’s All-Electric Bet on the Future of Hospitality
By Tim Wenger,7 days ago
The most radical thing about Sugar House Hotel is how ordinary it feels. The 115-room hotel in Winooski, just across the river from Burlington, is entirely electric. Its designed around sustainability, yet nothing about a stay here is gimmicky. It feels like Vermont: maple trees in the lobby and a creemee at check-in, with a nature park out the back window. That balance may turn out to be its biggest innovation. I visited the hotel and found my stay to be exactly what I’d expect from a boutique property targeting visitors to a state rife with outdoor adventure and a booming local-first mandate. Its ability to hit that mark without sacrificing sustainability is an inspiring look into the future of hotels. Here’s what its like to stay here.