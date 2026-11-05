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Brownsburg students organize diabetes awareness walk
By Alicia Stivers,7 days ago
Brownsburg High School students are working to change misconceptions about diabetes while helping people affected by the disease feel less alone. Through their student-led DECA project, Beyond the Diagnosis, the students have organized educational outreach, partnered with local organizations and hosted an information night that attracted 38 community members. Their...