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KRHC audit report
By Adam Dietrick,3 days ago
CliftonLarsonAllen LLP has released an audit report on Kossuth Regional Health Center. The Health Center’s revenues totaled $58,127,979 for the year ended June 30, 2026, an 5.81% increase from the prior year. The revenues included $48,135,458 in net patient service revenue, $6,104,966 of other operating revenue, $1,977,890 in tax apportionments, and $1,789,755 in investment income. Expenses for the year ended […]