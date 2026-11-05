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Trump complains but Democratic steamroller powers ahead
By Sebastian Smith,4 days ago
US President Donald Trump resumed complaining about election results Thursday but the Democratic midterms steam roller powered ahead, with a potential new Senate pick-up in Mississippi underlining the historic drubbing dealt to Republicans. The dust was still settling after Tuesday's election in which Americans overwhelmingly chose to hand control of...
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