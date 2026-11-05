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Comeback Kid debut new track and video "Shedding Season" feat. Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox
6 days ago
Canadian melodic hardcore institution Comeback Kid have unveiled new single, "Shedding Season," which appears on their imminent new album, Chosen Hell (due out tomorrow, November 6 through SharpTone Records). Notably, the new track features guest vocals from Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante. The song and its official music video, directed by...