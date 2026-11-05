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Big tech, green groups in talks over data center guardrails
5 days ago
A coalition of tech giants and environmental groups is negotiating a national framework for data centers, according to a document reviewed by AFP on Thursday. The "Responsible Data Center Collaborative" counts Google, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon, Nvidia and Anthropic among its members, alongside environmental stalwarts the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Sierra Club.