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Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis: Why Reclaiming $2.5K Is Do-or-Die for the Bulls
By Shayan Markets,3 days ago
Ethereum is pulling back below $2.4K after the recent rebound from the $2.2K mark ran into resistance at the level where its multi-month ascending channel broke down. The rejection leaves ETH caught between improving short-term momentum and an unresolved breakdown on the daily timeframe. Meanwhile, the Coinbase Premium Index is...