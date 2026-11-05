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Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Rejected at Key Resistance Again – Is $1.00 Next?
By Shayan Markets,3 days ago
XRP had recovered toward $1.34 after briefly dipping near $1.20 last week before it dumped to $1.26 minutes ago, with the latest push lifting the token above the upper boundary of its short-term descending channel on the 4-hour chart. The rebound has kept the $1.25 support intact, but the asset still faces several supply zones above before the broad bullish trend is restored.