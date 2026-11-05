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Death Angel release new single "The Never Was"
6 days ago
Death Angel have delivered a new single, "The Never Was," ahead of their upcoming tours in Europe and Australia. Before heading off to Australia, the band will celebrate Dennis Pepa, founding member of Death Angel, at the HEAL AS ONE: A Benefit for Dennis Pepa on January 24th, 2027 at DNA Lounge in San Francisco, with current and former members of Exodus, Slayer, Death Angel, Testament, Forbidden, DRAIN, Heathen, Nevermore, D.R.I., and more.