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Joseph Dale Lasley
6 days ago
Joseph Dale Lasley, age 85 of Brandenburg, died Tuesday (11/03) at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He is survived by three children: Gail Ledford, Debbie Conley, and Joe Lasley; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and five siblings: Doris Lawrence, Laverne Pyles, Roy Lasley, Barbara Blankenship, and Mary Rose Wathen. Funeral services will be held at 3PM on Sunday (11/08) at the Ekron Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Hager Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday (11/07) and at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of service on Sunday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ekron Baptist Church.