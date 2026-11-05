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Downtown Struthers road closure, water main project starts Monday
By Tristan Hostetter, Multimedia Producer,7 days ago
STRUTHERS - Drivers in Struthers may need to reroute starting Monday, as construction will close the intersection of South Bridge and State streets. The railroad crossing intersection will be closed during construction hours for three to four weeks as Aqua Ohio begins the final phase of its multi-year, $5 million downtown water main replacement project.