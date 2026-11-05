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Harry Kane signs new, lucrative contract at Bayern through 2029
By Dustin George-Miller,5 days ago
If you were hoping that Harry Kane, after winning the Ballon d’Or, would return from his few years in Germany for a triumphant reunion with Tottenham Hotspur, the club that brought him up through the academy and nurtured him on his way to the very top of the sport, well I have some bad news. According to David Ornstein, Kane has signed a new contract at Bayern Munich that will not only keep him sprechen sie Deutsch until 2029 when he turns 36, but will make him to top-earning player in Europe.