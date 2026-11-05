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Prepping for post-election
By Methow Valley News,5 days ago
We didn’t know any of the Nov. 3 election results as we went to press this week, so we’re resorting to a bit of guesswork here. But no matter what happened at the polls Tuesday, all of us in the broad category of “news media” will have plenty to write about in coming weeks and months — not just regular reporting of results and reactions, but also analysis, assessment and, inevitably, speculation. Tallying the numbers is just the beginning. From the national media on down to the local community newspaper level, we have a responsibility to keep readers and viewers as well informed as we can, before and after monumental elections.