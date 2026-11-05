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Photo: Catch Jazz Train for the Cove
By Methow Valley News,5 days ago
Photo by Chris Duke Methow Valley jazz quartet Jazz Train — along with some special guests — will perform a benefit concert for The Cove on Friday (Nov. 6) from 6-9 p.m. at the Twisp Valley Grange. Jazz Train — Kirk Schumacher (drums), David Nolet (upright bass), Marcus Duke (keys), and George Schneider (flute) — performs music from across the spectrum, from originals, to jazz standards, world music, bebop, and more. Admission is by donation. Jazz Train will match all donations. For information, email georgeschneider2000@gmail.com.