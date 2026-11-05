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IRON MAIDEN Is 'Built For Touring', Says Longtime Manager ROD SMALLWOOD
4 days ago
In a new interview with Chile's Radio Futuro, IRON MAIDEN's longtime manager Rod Smallwood was asked about the current mood within the band, having just completed the 2026 Latin American leg of MAIDEN's "Run For Your Lives" world tour. Rod responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's great. [They are] loving it. You come and you play to the audiences generally in South America, and some are slightly different, and some are a bit better than others, but it's remarkable. We've done the stadium tour of Europe last year, and we did the festival tour this year, and we've just been to America. And the South American audience — well, it's same as football. Latin people tend to show their emotion louder and stronger than us Europeans. And it's very marked. As soon as you get to Mexico and then further south, then it's just absolutely... I mean, if you don't like playing to that, you might as well give up. I mean, really. And the band are absolutely loving it. But we're playing to thirty, forty, fifty, here [in Chile] sixty-five thousand people every show. And it's just a delight. I mean, if you wanna be a professional musician, it's as good as it gets to me. And I love it. Usually at gigs I'll go on the mixing desk. But the trouble is in stadiums, the mixing desk is enclosed. You got a roof and you got sides because of protection against the weather, but you can't see the crowd. So in South America, particularly here, I tend to go somewhere in the stands or ideally in the boxes and watch from there, 'cause I love watching the crowd. And here — I mean, that's why [we recorded MAIDEN's 2012 live album] 'En Vivo!' here. Just the Chilean crowd, there's a rhythm to them which you don't quite see anywhere else. There's a natural flow of the audience… There's just a sort of rhythm to it, just the flow. And I remember very well the racecourse we played. But that was amazing. I mean, the 50,000 plus there. And that was sort of transitional 'cause, of course, the old venue only held 25,000 people."