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Meet the photographers selected for VSCO’s US billboard project
By Abby Ferguson,4 days ago
The Fifty's completed lineup represents all 50 states, with images exploring everything from family farms to cultural identity. VSCO has announced the final 25 photographers selected for The Fifty, a nationwide billboard project showcasing one photographer from each US state. Selected from more than 13,500 submissions, the largest open call in VSCO's history, the full lineup spans a wide range of disciplines, backgrounds and career stages.