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NBC’s Chloe Melas Opens Up About Parenting With Chronic Illness in Exclusive Book Excerpt
By TODAY,6 days ago
Chloe Melas, NBC News entertainment correspondent, has been living with a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) called ulcerative colitis (UC) for 15 years. UC causes sores in the colon, leading to diarrhea, bloody stool, pain and cramping, urgency to pass stool, and more. Over the years, Melas has endured surgeries, hospitalizations and countless colonoscopies due to her chronic illness.