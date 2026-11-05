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Veridian Credit Union Puts $70,000 Toward 12,000 Thanksgiving Meals
5 days ago
That’s how many Thanksgiving plates the events backed by Veridian Credit Union expect to serve between November 9 and 26 to people facing food insecurity in three states. Veridian is committing $70,000 to local groups that host free holiday meals and hand out groceries. It’s also adding 300 hours of paid volunteer time from its own employees, so the credit union is sending people along with the check.
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