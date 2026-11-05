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Wilton Public Schools Earn Top Rankings in State’s Next Generation Accountability Ratings; Middlebrook Recognized as “School of Distinction”
By Kathy Bonnist,4 days ago
Wilton Public Schools ranked second among K-12 districts statewide and fourth overall based on Next Generation Accountability System ratings recently released by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Middlebrook and Wilton High School both ranked second statewide — and ranked #1 among their peer schools in Wilton’s District Reference Group....