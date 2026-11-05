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After 200+ Candidate Meetings, CA and NV CUs Map Out Life Post-Midterms
6 days ago
Before election day, the California and Nevada credit union leagues sat down with more than 200 state and federal candidates. That’s the kind of calendar that makes a campaign manager wince, and it set the stage for a post-election briefing at the REACH 2026 conference yesterday, where credit union leaders heard how the 2026 midterm results reshape the landscape.